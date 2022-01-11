Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWQXF. DNB Markets lowered Castellum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Castellum AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

OTCMKTS CWQXF opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. Castellum AB has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

