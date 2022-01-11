AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Issue Jan 22 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) declared a jan 22 dividend on Monday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 9th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 62.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

