Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires Shares of 1,791 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 55I LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 958,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10,556.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $215.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.24. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $169.49 and a 12-month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

