MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Position Boosted by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the quarter. MGM Growth Properties comprises 2.4% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of MGM Growth Properties worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NYSE:MGP opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 155.56%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

