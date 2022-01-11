55I LLC Acquires 26,750 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

55I LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 219.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $97,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $796,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAGG opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.38.

