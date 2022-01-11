55I LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

55I LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 266,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,672,000 after purchasing an additional 110,752 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $89.04 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.13.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

