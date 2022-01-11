Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.18% of Veracyte worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,289 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after buying an additional 1,001,895 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after buying an additional 713,726 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Veracyte by 21,676.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after buying an additional 580,713 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Veracyte by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,135,000 after buying an additional 389,722 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $86.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.56. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $145,664,138. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.