Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Livent comprises approximately 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.24% of Livent worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Livent by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.