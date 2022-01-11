Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $119,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In related news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $510,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $453,266.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,483 shares of company stock worth $15,804,320. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.66. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.31 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.