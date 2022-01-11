Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 11,717 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,717 shares during the quarter. Cutera makes up approximately 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cutera were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 98.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53,475 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in Cutera by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 139,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 46,175 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cutera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Cutera by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti bought 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $657.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CUTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

