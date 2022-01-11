Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $227.42 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.13.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

