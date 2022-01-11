RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.79% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 46,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $9,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RADA. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

RADA stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $450.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.96.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.