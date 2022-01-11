Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 13,593.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,881 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,379,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,354,000 after acquiring an additional 813,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,518,000 after purchasing an additional 709,049 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $17,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $57,601 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

ORI stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

