Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aviva plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aviva in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Pearse forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. Aviva has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

