Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 626,806 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.98% of American Financial Group worth $211,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,335,000 after buying an additional 188,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in American Financial Group by 966.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,519,000 after acquiring an additional 178,322 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 204.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 123,123 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AFG opened at $136.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.91. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

