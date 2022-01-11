Bank of The West Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bank of The West acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $131.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.52 and its 200-day moving average is $126.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

