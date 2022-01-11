EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter worth about $428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 9.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 142.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

