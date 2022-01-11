Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Bank of The West

Bank of The West increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $525.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $620.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $621.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.56.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

