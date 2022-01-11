Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,161 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after purchasing an additional 205,210 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 52.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,029,000 after purchasing an additional 200,072 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 101.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,693,000 after purchasing an additional 152,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAP. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.22.

NYSE AAP opened at $234.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.15 and a 52 week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

