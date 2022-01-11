Connable Office Inc. Lowers Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

NYSE:STE opened at $231.52 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $248.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.88 and a 200-day moving average of $221.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

