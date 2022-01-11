Private Ocean LLC Purchases Shares of 825 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 642.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 73,110 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 38.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

