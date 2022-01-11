Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $4,136,718.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.43, for a total transaction of $1,845,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,998 shares of company stock valued at $20,449,374. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $172.56 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.90 and a 1-year high of $451.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.55.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.95.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

