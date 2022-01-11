Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP opened at $250.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $256.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.48. The stock has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.25.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

