Private Ocean LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $68.86.

