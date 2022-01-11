Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 2,997 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,780 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,020,000 after buying an additional 62,906 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 446.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 154.9% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth approximately $12,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average is $71.31.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $145.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

