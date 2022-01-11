Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 32.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,339,000 after buying an additional 1,453,591 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,855,000 after buying an additional 306,398 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,762,000 after acquiring an additional 192,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72,214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after acquiring an additional 137,208 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $150.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.13 and a fifty-two week high of $153.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

