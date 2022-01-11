Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 44.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,845 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.77.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $159.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.