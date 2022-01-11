Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 118,819 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.53% of Texas Roadhouse worth $33,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291 in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.32.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

