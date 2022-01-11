Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases 1,428 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,396,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,037,000 after purchasing an additional 280,645 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,449,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,796 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,383,000. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 1,435,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 659,898 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 849,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,748,000 after acquiring an additional 143,490 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day moving average of $87.23. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

