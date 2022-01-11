Keebeck Alpha LP Has $567,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 39.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

