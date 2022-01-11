Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases 1,762 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 27.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

