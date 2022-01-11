Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $74.29 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Illumina worth $74,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 276 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illumina from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.92.

ILMN stock opened at $362.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.03 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total value of $1,237,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,576. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

