Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $82.36 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,495 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 10,547 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of NXP Semiconductors worth $82,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 724.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,848 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 752.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 281,592 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $57,929,000 after buying an additional 248,549 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.19.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $221.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.77 and a 200-day moving average of $210.77. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $156.02 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

