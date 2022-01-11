Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 383,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the period. Maximus accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $31,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 18.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after purchasing an additional 649,818 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 386.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 345,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 274,670 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 70.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,435,000 after buying an additional 242,586 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,598,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,219,000 after buying an additional 235,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the second quarter worth $18,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus stock opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

