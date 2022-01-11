Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 6,021 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.40% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $14,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $94.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average is $64.23.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 EPS for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.