Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $247.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.67 and its 200-day moving average is $224.61. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.38.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

