Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $127.07 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $140.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -309.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.46%.

PZZA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

