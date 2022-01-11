Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 3,466 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $18,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,442,000 after buying an additional 423,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,709,000 after buying an additional 218,398 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $11,477,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after buying an additional 169,324 shares in the last quarter.

PCRX opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCRX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

