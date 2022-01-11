Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 409,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,162 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 39.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.23. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The firm had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GBT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

