Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Travel + Leisure worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 119.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,243,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 332,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 51.5% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 132,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 45,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 97.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 28,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

NYSE TNL opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.73.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

