Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 1,183 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $103.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day moving average of $104.24. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $89.97 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

