Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Purchases 29,500 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,119,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,187 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,331 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,554,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 651,758 shares during the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $245.13 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

