Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $422,000 Stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned 0.09% of Tidewater worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Robert Robotti bought 6,500 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $78,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth H. Traub bought 5,682 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $66,820.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 77,682 shares of company stock valued at $850,510 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDW stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $492.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%.

About Tidewater

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

