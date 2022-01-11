Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MannKind by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,767 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 15.1% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 49.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,229,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,227,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 391,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in MannKind by 20.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,471,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after acquiring an additional 591,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MNKD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.77. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

