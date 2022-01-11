BlackRock Inc. Sells 428,137 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,448,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 428,137 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $4,128,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 670.2% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 32,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 28,485 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $1,316,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,573 shares of company stock valued at $47,860,121 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $82.21 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of -155.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.90.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

