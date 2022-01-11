BlackRock Inc. Has $4.49 Billion Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,983,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,386 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.15% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $4,493,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after buying an additional 259,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,522,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.60.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $335.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.90 and its 200 day moving average is $333.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

