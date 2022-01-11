Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,771 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $131.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.75. The company has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $267,343.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

