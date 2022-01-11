Brokerages Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. BGC Partners posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BGCP opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.74. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 33.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth about $6,086,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 12.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 782,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.