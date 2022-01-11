Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.76.

ROK stock opened at $330.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $341.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.68. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total transaction of $765,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

