South Dakota Investment Council Sells 44,700 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

SEE stock opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $68.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

